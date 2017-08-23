Dorchester Road to be widened

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Dorchester Road widening project is planned in Charleston County to help alleviate traffic.

About 50,000 cars travel on the road everyday and drivers are often a standstill during rush hour. Traffic has worsened in recent years while the surrounding area has grown.

“We’ve regularly had in the last five years we particularly had extreme back up every afternoon,” said Richard Kopfmueller, Cochairman of the Dorchester Corridor Coalition of Neighborhoods.

The Charleston County widening project will start in 2020 and is estimated to be finished in 2029.

Dorchester County does not currently have funding set up for a widening project on Dorchester Road. County Council Chairman Jay Byars said it is a top priority.

“We have been working the last couple months to identify, clearly, what the next level of road construction needs to be,” said Byars. “Dorchester Road, a widening of that section, is the highest priority so far with the next phase of what we would need to do.”

Unfortunately for drivers, major road projects often take many years time to complete.

“It takes a while to do the engineering as well as the right of way acquisition so their project won’t start for a couple of years because they have got to do the design and they’re having to work with the air force base,” said Byars referring to the Charleston County project. “There’s a lot of moving parts there now and so that’ll take a while. The construction of that road of that magnitude takes quite some time and that’s going to be a pretty major project.”

Dorchester County has to put out a referendum in 2020 or 2022 to identify new road projects for voters to consider before potentially passing a penny sales tax to pay for projects.