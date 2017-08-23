Crews clear scene of possible swimmer in distress off of Seabrook Island

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency crews responded to a “water rescue” on Seabrook Island, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the St. Johns Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Charleston County Rescue squad responded to a possible swimmer in distress at 2:20 p.m. on August 23.

We’re told the incident happened on Seabrook Island Beach near Post 5.

We are working to learn more details form the St. Johns Fire Department.

