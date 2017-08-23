Coroner ID victim killed in Berkeley County hit-and-run

By Published: Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed in a hit-and-run accident in Berkeley County.

According to Bill Salisbury, Taslib Caliph, 39, of Moncks Corner was killed.

The incident happened on Queenie Road around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, August 22. The vehicle left the scene following the crash.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the type of vehicle the driver was in is unknown at this point.

If you have any information, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

