Coroner ID child killed in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the 4-year-old killed in Walterboro.

According to Richard M. Harvey, Ki’zadyn Shuler died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Kasiem Rashawn Stephens, 24 and Francesca Michelle Shuler, 25, both of Walterboro, are charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of Shuler.

Authorities say at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, Stephens and Shuler brought the 4-year-old child to the Emergency Room at Colleton County Medical Center — unconscious and unresponsive in cardiac arrest.

The child was pronounced dead.

At a bond hearing on Friday, August 18, both Stephens and Shuler were denied bond on the charge of homicide by child abuse and received a $150,000/each cash surety for the charge of unlawful neglect of a child.