Cooper River Bridge Run unveils 2018 design

Published:

August 23, 2017 – Charleston, SC –  Julian Smith, Executive Race Director of the Cooper River Bridge Run, unveiled the official artwork for the 41st Annual 2018 Bridge Run this evening at a private ceremony. The winning design was created by artist, William Waitzman and inspired by the view of the bridge from Shem Creek. Waitzman’s silkscreen print will be featured on the official t-shirts, posters and promotional materials for the 10K run, which will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

 

There were 43 eligible designs submitted this year. In late July, more than 10,000 people voted in the “People’s Choice” survey, where Waitzman’s silkscreen print was first noticed, a subtle bow to the Lowcountry. Considered among the top 10 designs at a private judging, the print was ultimately chosen as the official 2018 winner. Mr. Waitzman will receive $1,000, 100 posters, 24 t-shirts, and the recognition of being part of this world-renowned 10K race.

 

The Bridge Run auctioned off all other design entries at the ceremony to raise funds for the 2018 Bridge Run’s 15 charities  

