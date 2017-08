Berkeley County, SC (WCBD) The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 50-year-old Vernon Collins.

Officials say he was last seen on Friendship Circle in Pinesville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Collins has special needs and is considered endangered.

Collins stands at 5’7,” weighs around 180 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

More information about Collins can be found here.