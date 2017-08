CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) — A group of 63 co-workers at a Charlotte Costco will be sharing a $2 million Powerball Prize, according to the SC Lottery.

They say that’s about $31,000 each before taxes.

It’s also not the store’s first win.

A group of 24 shared a $2 million prize in 2013 in SC. About 7 of the coworkers from that win were part of the recent win, according to The SC Lottery.

Each of the co-workers paid in $5 to buy the tickets.