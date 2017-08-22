White House renews request for privacy for Trump’s young son

By Published:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
President Donald Trump with his wife first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, points to the applauding crown as they disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., , Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is appealing to the news media for privacy for President Donald Trump’s young son, Barron.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokesman for first lady Melania Trump, says the 11-year-old “deserves every opportunity to have a private childhood.”

The request follows criticism of Barron in a column published by The Daily Caller, a conservative website.

The column criticized the boy’s attire of shorts, a T-shirt that said “On Your Mark Tiger Shark” and loafers without socks for Sunday’s return trip to the White House after summer vacation at the family’s home on Trump’s private golf club in central New Jersey.

Springer wrote that since Barron doesn’t have any responsibilities as the president’s son, he could at least dress the part when he’s in public.

Chelsea Clinton defended Barron on Twitter.

