What to do with your solar eclipse glasses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The total solar eclipse has officially come to an end, but one question remains: what do we do with our solar eclipse glasses?

You could save them for the next eclipse in 2024, but you may want to check with the manufacturer about an expiration date.

As Cassy Sommer at Staten Island Live reports, some eclipse glasses manufacturers warn that the lenses expire after three years.

Another option is to keep them as a souvenir; taking them out as a reminder of the day you almost saw a total solar eclipse behind the clouds.

But, if you are looking to put them to good use sooner rather than later, a couple other options are out there.

Recycle

Most eclipse glasses are made out of paper or cardboard. Simply remove the lenses from your glasses and drop the frames off at your local recycling center.

Some specialty photography stores might be able to use the lenses or you could save them and try out some DIY solar smartphone photography of your own.

Donate

Another option is to donate your glasses for distribution to other countries for future eclipses.

Astronomers Without Borders (AWB) will soon be announcing a program to collect the glasses and send them to schools in South America and parts of Asia which will experience a solar eclipse in 2019.

AWB asks that you do not send the glasses directly to them, stating “We have corporate partners who will be receiving and processing them for us.”

Once those details are announced, News 3 will let you know. In the meantime, hold on to those glasses!