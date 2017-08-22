School Superintendents: Dorchester School District Four

It’s back to the books after summer break for thousands of students across the Lowcountry. As we begin a new school year, News 2’s Octavia Mitchell sat down with the leaders of our local school districts. We start in St. George in dorchester school district four.

Students from Harleyville, Ridgeville, Dorchester, and St. George make up the school body here in Dorchester School District Four. Superintendent Dr. Morris Ravenell says, “We’re looking forward to an exciting year in Dorchester Four. We have six schools in the district, three elementary, two middle, one high school. We average about 23-hundred students.”

Dr. Ravenell says exciting things are ahead. “The best thing that’s going to be happening for the upcoming year is we finally got a chance to re-do some of our technology. The technology we had in place is getting close to ten years old. Our active boards, some of our computers and different things, so we’re doing an upgrade on that for this upcoming school year. We’ve equipped all teachers in pre- kindergarten through eighth grade with new boards and the remaining boards. We’ll make sure teachers who don’t get boards have working smart boards for this coming year.”

Thanks to a ten-million-dollar referendum passed two years ago, the district made long needed renovations and upgrades to schools. “We added classrooms at Clay Hill. We added classrooms at Harleyville, and we also added classes at Harleyville Elementary and middle school, and Woodland High School. We added some vocational classes to a wing at Woodland also. We’re excited about some things happening academically, things happening with athletics. I think we will continue to grow in this district. We’ve seen some positive trends in the past that we want to continue to build on those trends as we go forward. We’re excited and we hope all the kids and families are excited to start the 2017-2018 school year.”

Dr.Ravenell says they also have four new school busses and anticipate four more.