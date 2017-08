Mount Pleasant police arrested Anthony Scott, 50, early Monday after a robbery at the Wal-Mart on Highway 17 North.

Scott, who police believe is homeless, is accused of stealing a television from the store.

According to a police incident report, Scott allegedly threatened to shoot an employee who confronted him.

Scott was arrested by responding officers during a traffic stop. He is charged with strong arm robbery.

Police found the TV in a wooded area nearby.