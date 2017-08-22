Residents to clean Folly Beach following eclipse

By Published:

Folly Beach, SC (WCBD) – Residents will head out to Folly Beach Tuesday morning for a beach clean up following the Total Solar Eclipse.

The “For the Love of Folly Beach” post eclipse beach sweep starts up at 9:00 a.m. and lasts through 10:30 a.m.

People who want to help out are encouraged to bring along gloves, trash bags, buckets and other cleaning materials.

Attendees will meet under the Pier at the picnic tables, and then decide on which area to clean.

For more details on the event, click here.

 

 

 

 

