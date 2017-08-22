North Charleston firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of minor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston firefighter is facing several sexual offense charges after an alleged incident involving an underage person.

Nicholas Jonathan Jimno, 24 is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and giving obscene material to a minor. He was arrested on Tuesday, August 22.

Details are limited but North Charleston Fire Fire Chief Gregory A. Bulanow released the following statement:

Nicholas Jimno has been employed as a Firefighter with the NCFD since April, 2014. We are aware of the charges and he is on administrative leave until further notice.

In addition to working for the North Charleston Fire Department, according to social media, Jimno worked with the Goose Creek Rural Volunteer Fire Department from 2012-2014.

We have since reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to learn more information. We’ll keep you posted with any updates.

