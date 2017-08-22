Man arrested in March 2017 murder

Related Coverage Male victim killed, identified in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested the person who they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in North Charleston, March 2017.

Damion Kareeb Brown, 21, of North Charleston, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

NCPD Detectives, US Marshals, and Charleston County Deputies arrested the 21-year-old at Citadel Mall on Tuesday, August 22.

Just before 7 p.m. on March 10, authorities responded to South Surrey Drive for a report of a man lying on the ground and suffering what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The man, later identified as 41-year-old Terrance Jones, was dead when officers arrived.

Brown is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. He’s expected to appear in bond court Wednesday morning.

