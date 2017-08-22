Man arrested in connection with 22-year-old’s death

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston Police arrested another person in connection with a murder that took place Sunday morning in the Chicora neighborhood.

Vernon Brown, 21, of North Charleston is charged with accessory before the fact to murder.

North Charleston Police and EMS responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Quitman Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. August 20.

Antonio Williams, 22, of Hanahan, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Charleston Police previously arrested Darrell Jerome Walker, 25 and Tiffany Renee Brown, 22, both of North Charleston in connection with Williams’ death.

Walker is charged with murder. Brown, Walker’s girlfriend, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.

Vernon Brown, meanwhile, faced a bond court judge on August 22.

He’s currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

