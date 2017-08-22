Local councilman to run for SC House seat

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A local businessman has decided to throw his hat into the ring to become a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Mark Smith made the announcement on Tuesday, August 22.

“The great people of Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Hanahan, Wando, and Goose Creek deserve a strong voice in the State House,” said Smith.

“Unfortunately, we have had no seat at the table for the last year – no voice during the budget or the infrastructure debate; I am running to change that. As State Rep – I will continue providing honest, ethical, and hard-working leadership.”

Smith was elected to Town Council in 2013. He’s the owner and operator of McAlister-Smith Funeral Homes and Palmetto Cremation Society.

Smith, married to the former Elayne Forastiere, is the proud father of three boys — a junior at USC, a sophomore at Clemson, and a senior at Wando.

Together, they live in Mount Pleasant’s Rivertowne community and attend Seacoast Church.

We’re told Smith will not seek re-election to Mount Pleasant Town Council.