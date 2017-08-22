Guns, drugs found in car following traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One Orangeburg County man faced multiple charges in North Charleston following a traffic stop, Friday afternoon.

Eugene Young, II, 25, Holly Hill, was charged with unlawful carry and unlawful possession by a felon, possession with intent to distribute meth, and driving under suspension.

According to police spokesman Spencer Pryor, on August 18, just before 5:30 pm, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a black 2007 Audi with paper tags on it for not using a turn signal at Northwoods Blvd.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle was found to be driving under suspension and placed in custody. Officers found a bag containing two guns, Glock 23 and a Smith & Wesson SD40, and magazines and 2.5 grams of Meth.

Young has since bonded out of the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.