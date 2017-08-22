Deputies investigate after ‘unresponsive male’ found in Sampit River

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an “unresponsive male” was pulled from the Sampit River Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the male was discovered in the Sampit River near Woodland Avenue at approximately 7:45 a.m. on August 22.

We’re told deputies are investigating the circumstance surrounding the discovery but they did not say if the circumstances were suspicious.

Medics transported the person to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff’s office says more details will be released as the investigation evolves.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.