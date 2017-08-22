Conway police name person of interest in murders, bank robbery

Related Coverage 2 employees killed during robbery at Conway bank, suspect still at large

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department has identified a person of interest in the two murders of bank employees Monday afternoon.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers responded to a bank alarm at Cres Com Bank located at 1230 Sixteenth Avenue in Conway around 1:16 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they located two employees inside the bank who had died from injuries sustained during the robbery, confirms Lt. Small.

The suspect then fled the robbery scene in one of the victim’s cars. Lt. Small says the car is a white 4-door Chrysler 200 with SC tags IZM457. The vehicle has tinted windows and a sticker on the glass that reads “River Life.”

Lt. Small says the suspect, an African-American male with long braids, pictured inside the bank wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, is still on the loose.