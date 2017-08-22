Classes start back up for more Lowcountry school districts

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Tuesday is the first day of school for students in Dorchester District 2, Dorchester District 4, Colleton County, Georgetown County and Williamsburg County.

The Berkeley and Charleston County School Districts started school last week.

With more school buses being out on the road, authorities are reminding drivers about the rules of the roads, including school safety zones and passing school buses.

All information about school calendars, school supply lists and details on each school district can be found here.