Classes start back up for more Lowcountry school districts

By Published: Updated:

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Tuesday is the first day of school for students in Dorchester District 2, Dorchester District 4, Colleton County, Georgetown County and Williamsburg County.

The Berkeley and Charleston County School Districts started school last week.

With more school buses being out on the road, authorities are reminding drivers about the rules of the roads, including school safety zones and passing school buses.

All information about school calendars, school supply lists and details on each school district can be found here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s