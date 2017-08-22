Blitz On 2 – Week 1 schedule, scores, and videos

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Friday, August 25 is Week 1 of the Blitz on 2 on WCBD.
FRIDAY GAMES:
Andrews: — Hanahan:
Berkeley: — Stratford:
Bishop England: — West Ashley:
Boiling Spring: — Ashley Ridge:
Cane Bay: — Goose Creek:
C.E. Murray: — Bamberg- Ehrhardt:
Colleton County: — Fort Dorchester:
Conway: — Wando:
Charleston Math and Science: — Porter- Gaud:
First Baptist: — Burke:
Garrett: — Baptist Hill:
North Charleston: — Military Magnet:
Northside Christian Academy: — Cathedral Academy:
Northwood Academy: — Pinewood Prep:
Oceanside Collegiate Academy: — Academic Magnet:
St. John’s: — Stall:
Timberland: — Woodland:
Join News 2 Sports Anchor Brandon Baylor and Sports Reporter Ben Murphy for the Blitz On 2 starting at 11:15 p.m. only on News 2. Follow the conversation on twitter with #BlitzOn2
* Games are constantly being rescheduled. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date schedule available.