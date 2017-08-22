Berkeley County man arrested on child pornography charges

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a Goose Creek man on suspicion of distributing child pornography.

Jason Richard Orton, 21, is facing sixteen charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say Orton distributed multiple files of child pornography.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service assisted with the investigation and arrest, according to a news release.

Orton could face up to ten years in prison on each count if convicted.