Baby girls left at fire department in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Officials say newborn twins were left at a fire department in Greenwood County.

The state Department of Social Services said it appears the baby girls were left at North West Fire Department on Friday – the same day that officials estimate they were born.

Baby Doe A is an African American girl weighing 3 pounds and measured 15 inches long. Baby Doe B is an African American girl weighing 3 pounds and 3 ounces and measured 15-and-a-half inches long. Officials say both infants are in DSS custody.

A permanency planning hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. October 2, 2017, at Greenwood County Family Court. Officials say any person wishing to assert parental rights regarding the infants must do so at this hearing.

DSS officials said in a notice of abandonment that the babies’ surrender falls under “Daniel’s Law.” The law allows mothers in crisis to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at certain locations rather than dangerous circumstances.

