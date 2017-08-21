Teen pleads guilty to lesser charge in Slender Man attack

By Published:
FILE - In this May 31, 2014 file photo rescue workers take 12-year-old stabbing victim Payton Leutner to an ambulance in Waukesha, Wis. A pivotal decision is expected Monday, Augusy 10 2015, in the case of the two 13-year-old Wisconsin girls accused of stabbing Leutner to please online horror character Slender Man. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren will rule Monday whether to move the girls out of adult court and into the juvenile system. (AP Photo/Abe Van Dyke, File)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) – One of two teenagers charged with repeatedly stabbing a classmate to impress a fictitious horror character called Slender Man has decided to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Fifteen-year-old Anissa Weier pleaded guilty Monday to attempted second-degree homicide as a party to a crime, with use of a deadly weapon.

She initially faced a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack on Payton Leutner in Waukesha.

The plea means her trial next month will look only at whether she is legally responsible for the crime or not guilty because of mental illness. She could face 10 years in prison if she’s found guilty. If not, she’ll spend three years in a mental hospital.

Weier’s co-defendant, Morgan Geyser, also is due in court Monday for a status hearing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s