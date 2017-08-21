Storms block view of the eclipse at Summerville block party

​

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Afternoon thunderstorms blocked the sun during a Summerville solar eclipse block party hosted by Seacoast Church in partnership with HIS radio, a contemporary Christian radio station.

“We had a huge crowd,” said Roy Jacques, Campus Pastor at Seacoast Church. “We gave away over 500 glasses within the first hour and so we know we had over 500 people here we didn’t have an exact count but unfortunately the rain had other plans.”

The church was prepared with screens broadcasting a NASA feed of the eclipse inside a church building. When it came time for eclipse totality at 2:45 pm many came out during the storm including Andrew Robinson, a Summerville resident.

“We got to see the partial which was pretty neat watching the moon take a bite out of the corner of the sun so it cleared up for that but then when it came time for the full eclipse all the thunder and lightning came so most people were inside,” said Robinson. “We ran outside just for the totality of the eclipse.”

The free event included food trucks, giveaways and activities for children.