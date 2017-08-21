SC plunges into total solar eclipse darkness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Portions of central South Carolina have plunged into total darkness as a total solar eclipse cast a shadow on the state.

For nearly three minutes, the Columbia region was in darkness, starting at 2:41 p.m. EDT. The moon moved completely in front of the sun, and only a ring of light and gas was visible around the rim.

NASA estimates as many as 1 million visitors could be in South Carolina on Monday to view the eclipse. The eclipse was last expected to be visible in the Charleston area before moving out to sea.