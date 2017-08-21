Preparing for the Eclipse, items to take along during travel

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Millions across the nation are making plans to travel to see the Great American Eclipse.

With all the travelers, it is expected to cause issues on the roadways.

The American Red Cross recommends packing an emergency kit in case anyone is stuck in traffic.

Items to include are: water, non-perishable foods, a flashlight, battery powered radio, first aid kit, medications, personal hygiene items, phone chargers, extra money and maps of the area.

The Red Cross is also advising you to let family and friends know where you will be, and to also print out directions because cell service may be overwhelmed.