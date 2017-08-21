Preparing for the Eclipse, items to take along during travel

This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Millions across the nation are making plans to travel to see the Great American Eclipse.

With all the travelers, it is expected to cause issues on the roadways.

The American Red Cross recommends packing an emergency kit in case anyone is stuck in traffic.

Items to include are: water, non-perishable foods, a flashlight, battery powered radio, first aid kit, medications, personal hygiene items, phone chargers, extra money and maps of the area.

The Red Cross is also advising you to let family and friends know where you will be, and to also print out directions because cell service may be overwhelmed.

 

 

