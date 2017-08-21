Portions of Dorchester Road closed following accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A portion of Dorchester Road is closed following an accident involving a tractor trailer.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are on the scene of the accident involving a tractor trailer and CARTA bus.

We’re told the incident at Dorchester Road and Great Oak Drive.

Dispatchers say diesel from the bus is leaking onto the roadway.

Dorchester at Great Oak is currently closed the traffic.

No word on when the intersection will reopen.

