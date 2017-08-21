PHOTOS: Your pictures and videos of the Total Solar Eclipse

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Millions of people will step outside Monday to view a once in a lifetime total solar eclipse.

The eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states, starting in Oregon at 1:16 p.m. EDT and exiting near Charleston at 2:47 p.m. EDT.

Many of you have sent in photos of your pets, children, and yourselves getting ready for the eclipse. We want you to continue doing that today during the eclipse, too!

Send in your pictures to yOUON2@WCBD.COM or Tweet us or send us a message on Facebook and tag #News2Eclipse.