Pair charged with murder after man found dead in North Charleston

Related Coverage Authorities responding to shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston Police arrested two people in connection with a murder that took place Sunday morning in the Chicora neighborhood.

Darrell Jerome Walker, 25 is charged with murder.

North Charleston Police and EMS responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Quitman Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. August 20.

A 22-year-old male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. We’re working to learn his identity from the coroner’s office.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Brown, Walker’s girlfriend, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.

The pair is expected to face a bond court judge Monday morning.