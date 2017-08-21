Last school buses frustrate some DD2 parents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents in the Drakesborough neighborhood in Summerville say that late school buses were a problem during the last school year

Penny Coombes is a retired Air Force veteran and mother of two living in the neighborhood. Last spring the school bus was often arriving and dropping off her two children late.

“There’s been a huge amount of lateness and driver issues,” said Coombes. “Last few weeks of school we didn’t really have a driver for our side of the neighborhood and a lot of times they were just trying to find somebody anybody at that point.”

Dorchester District Two manages the buses that take children to school in the Drakesborough neighborhood. The district says that rapid growth of neighborhoods, old vehicles and not having enough drivers were issues that contributed to the busing problem. The district says they are prepared for the upcoming school year.

“We’ve been working on it the last part of last year and all summer and we hope to have everything ready when school starts,”

The district has increased the number of drivers they have on staff from 149 to over 200 drivers.