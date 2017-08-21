Krispy Kreme goes dark for Great American Eclipse

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Just in time for the Great American Eclipse, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts will be Chocolate glazed.

The chain began selling them over the weekend at locations throughout the United States, they were also available at the Krispy Kreme location on Savannah Highway, according to their Facebook Page.

The doughnuts will only be available Monday at locations across the U.S. and Canada.

