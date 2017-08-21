Kinks worked out of new emergency program in Dorchester County

Monday emergency personnel worked out the kinks of a new emergency response program designed to keep staff organized during a catastrophic event. The eclipse was the first active event staff had to get familiar with the new program in Dorchester County.

Staff entered in all the events happening around the county and readied first responders to react to any problems that popped up during the historic event.

The new program tracks power outages, traffic problems, and allows staff to report real-time problems and make requests for supplies.

“It’s about being proactive and being prepared,” Mario Formisano, Director of Emergency Management, explained

This program will be used during large scale events like hurricanes.