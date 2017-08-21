Heavy traffic reported on interstate following total solar eclipse

Traffic at I-95N at I-26W following the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017. Credit: South Carolina Department of Transportation

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is monitoring traffic conditions following the total solar eclipse.

The agency is reviewing both speed and congestion information.

At this time, we’re told all rest areas are currently open to traffic.

We experiencing heavy traffic volumes on:
I-95 southbound near I-26
I-85 southbound and northbound from Greenville
I-77 northbound from Columbia

There are no major traffic incidents reported at this time on the interstates, according to a news release.

Monitor real-time traffic conditions, here: http://counton2.com/traffic/

