Eclipse day weather forecast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Great American Eclipse is hours away, today in the Lowcountry, the sky is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The largest amount of cloud cover and highest chances of rain are expected between 9: 00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The Eclipse will start shortly after 1:00 p.m. with totality happening around 2:46 p.m.

During the time of the Eclipse, fair to poor viewing conditions are expected, but we will still be able to see it.

Highs will be in the mid to upper eighties by early afternoon, the temperatures could drop by five to ten degrees between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.