2 employees killed during robbery at Conway bank, suspect still at large

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two employees were killed in a robbery at the CresCom bank this afternoon, police say.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department confirms the two employees were shot and killed during the bank robbery Monday afternoon.

The names of the victims will be released by the coroners office at a later time, according to police.

Conway police released an image of the suspect in the bank robbery shortly after the incident that reportedly happened around 1:20 p.m on Sixteenth Avenue.

Police say they’re still looking for the suspect, who may have left in a white Chrysler 200 with SC plate IZM456 with tinted windows. Lt. Small says the vehicle also may have a sticker on the glass that says “River Life”.

Spokesperson Don Wood with the Columbia Office of the FBI says agents with the FBI are on the scene and investigating the robbery.

Monday evening, CresCom Bank released the following statement on their Facebook page:

Today, shortly after 1:20PM, we learned that two CresCom team members were fatally wounded in a robbery of our Conway branch located at 1230 16th Ave. Everyone in our company is heartbroken about this tragedy and we are devastated for the victims and their families. We are actively cooperating with the authorities investigating this unthinkable crime. Please join with all of us in praying for the victims’ families.