SCHP: Road patterns will NOT change for eclipse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We have heard multiple rumors reported to our newsroom regarding Lowcountry roadways and the eclipse. People are claiming there are scheduled road closures or lane reversals due to the eclipse. This information is NOT accurate. South Carolina Highway Patrol says traffic patterns will not change because of the eclipse. You can plan to proceed with your route as normal, but you may encounter additional traffic. Be sure to tune into News 2 on air and on social media for traffic updates throughout the day on Monday.

