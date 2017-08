CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD)– Charleston Police Department is asking drivers to take alternate routes while driving towards downtown Charleston from James Island or West Ashley.

NB Ashley River Bridge stuck open traffic being rerouted motorists are asked to take an alternate route — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 20, 2017

Police say the northbound Ashley River Bridge is stuck open. Charleston police are rerouting traffic.

No word on how long the bridge will remain stuck open.