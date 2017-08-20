Local florist warning customers about possible counterfeit eclipse glasses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Tiger Lily Florist is warning customers about possible counterfeit eclipse glasses.

Their owner, Manny Gonzales, says they recently gave away 500 eclipse glasses that may not have an authentic safety certification.

When we purchased the glasses, we asked for and received a certified safety report. The 16 page report indicated the glasses surpassed ISO requirements and summarized that the glasses .. “are designed for solar eclipse viewing, and they offer an excellent protection

for your eyes”. –Tiger Lily

Gonzales says they asked the distributor to re-confirm the safety of glasses after recent concern over counterfeit eclipse glasses. The manufacturer, Solar Eclipse International, allegedly said they are already in the process of re-testing the glasses but the results may not be ready in time for the eclipse.

While we wait for the confirmation report, we ask those who received the Tiger Lily branded eclipse glasses to make alternative safe eclipse viewing plans.” –Tiger Lily