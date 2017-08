CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The nonprofit Our Community Listens, hosts free 3-day communications training courses. The course covers a variety of topics including the impact of non-verbal behavior, the best way to listen, and how to communicate during confrontation. Upcoming spots are available in courses September 15-17, October 10-12, November 14-16, and December 5-7. To sign up, click here.

