DHEC: no ongoing chemical issues at Summerville pool

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says they found no ongoing chemical issues at the Ashborough pool in Summerville following a chemical release incident at the pool.

On Wednesday, five children were sent to the hospital after coughing and feeling sick at the pool. Dorchester County officials said the release possibly involved sulferic acid and aquatic bleach and may have resulted from a malfunction in the pool.

DHEC tells News 2 that their initial investigation did not find any chemical issues in the pool pump room or chemical storage area and found that the potentially released chemicals had dissipated. The department regulates swimming pools across the state and will continue to investigate.

The children were discharged from Summerville Medical Center on Thursday and were in good condition.

The Ashborough Civic Association says the pool is safe to use and open now.

