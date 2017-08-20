2018 Firefighter Calendar debuts soon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lowcountry is heating up this summer with the debut of the 5th Charleston Animal Society Firefighter Calendar. All net proceeds benefit Toby’s Fund, which provides medical treatment for abused, neglected, and abandoned animals. Since the calendar started in 2013, more than 40,000 copies have been sold around the world and the project has raised $750,000 for Toby’s Fund. You can pre-order your calendar by clicking here. All pre-ordered calendars come with a free pet alert sticker.

You can catch the 15 featured firefighters in person at the calendar debut party on Saturday, September 9th. The party runs from 8-10:30 PM at Memminger Auditorium (56 Beaufain Street). In addition to choreographed dance routines, the firefighters will be up for a live date auction, and be available to autograph calendars. This event sells out every year, so you can purchase tickets here before they run out.