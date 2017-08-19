SC Reggae Jerk Festival coming up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The SC Reggae Jerk Festival is coming up on Sunday, August 27th at Magnolia Plantation (3550 Ashley River Road). The event runs from noon- 7 PM. Tickets are $25 in advance here, or $30 at the gate. The festival will celebrate Jamaican culture with reggae music, Jamaican jerk spice, and special wine pairings. Activities will include games, dancing, and arts and crafts. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Shelton Project in Jamaica which provides aid to victims of child abuse.

