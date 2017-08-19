Officials searching for subjects following shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C.– Berkeley County deputies are investigating a shooting on Howe Hall Road near Parker drive on Thursday.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they received several calls in reference to a shooting just before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they located a victim in a white in color Hyundai Accent with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The victim stated that the black vehicle approached him from behind. The victim said the unknown driver began shooting at the him while driving on Howe Hall Road.

Deputies say a wrecked black Volkswagen Passat was located in a ditch nearby.

Witnesses allegedly told deputies that the Passat crashed into the ditch following the shooting. They also say three black men fled the vehicle.

During the search of the Passat, information in the vehicle led to a nearby business earlier in the day before the shooting.Detectives obtained video footage from the business and there are two subjects that we would like to speak with. If anyone recognizes either of these subjects, please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.” –Berkeley County Sheriff Office