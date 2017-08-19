Inmate dies in Charleston County jail

By Published: Updated:

 

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a female inmate was found unresponsive inside the Al Cannon Detention Center shortly before 11 PM Saturday night. Detention deputies say the inmate was in her assigned housing unit experiencing a medical event, and was later found unresponsive by the detention center’s medical staff. The medical staff began to perform CPR and she was transported to MUSC where she was pronounced dead. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating the death. The inmate’s identity has not yet been released.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s