Inmate dies in Charleston County jail

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a female inmate was found unresponsive inside the Al Cannon Detention Center shortly before 11 PM Saturday night. Detention deputies say the inmate was in her assigned housing unit experiencing a medical event, and was later found unresponsive by the detention center’s medical staff. The medical staff began to perform CPR and she was transported to MUSC where she was pronounced dead. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating the death. The inmate’s identity has not yet been released.

