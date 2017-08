CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Charleston Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred about 8:15 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, on Hickory Street in West Ashley.

armed robbery 8:15 a.m. Aug 19 on Hickory St Anyone with info call 843 743 7200 for on duty CPD det or Crime Stoppers 843 554 1111. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 19, 2017

Police say no one was injured. Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crimes Stoppers at 843 554 1111.