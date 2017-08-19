Berkeley County officials searching for robbery suspect

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in the Sunrise Mobile Home Park located on Redbank Road.

According to deputies, a male approximately 6’02” and 200 pounds approached a person that was sitting on a porch.

The suspect told the person that they were searching for their lost dog and needed water.

The person then went inside to get the suspect water and the suspect followed in behind him and then pulled out a knife and demanded money from the now victim.

The suspect allegedly stole the victim’s Coach brand wallet that contained $350.

The suspect fled the area in a bright blue 2018-2015 Chevrolet Cruz sedan with darker window tint. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.” –Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office