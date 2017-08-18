Will your pet act funny during the solar eclipse?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Many people are wondering if their pets will act differently during the solar eclipse on Monday. While there are reports of animals acting strangely (birds may begin to think it’s dusk and start their evening routines), there’s no scientific evidence linking eclipses to the behavior of domestic animals like cats and dogs. “Solar eclipses have not been confirmed to cause any particular behavior,” said Charleston Animal Society Veterinarian Dr. Cody Dressler. “Looking directly at the sun seems to be a uniquely human behavior during the eclipse. No known adverse medical effects have been reported in animals.”

That said, there are important safety measures to remember for your pets regarding the solar eclipse. A large influx of visitors in the Lowcountry, will create an atmosphere that could encourage your pet to stray from home. Be sure to keep your pet on a leash during the eclipse or have them stay indoors.

FREE ADOPTIONS AVAILABLE THROUGH TUESDAY IN SOLAR ECLIPSE ADOPTION EVENT

Charleston Animal Society is offering fee-waived adoptions on all animals August 18 – 22, as part of our “Out of this World, Out of the Shelter: Epic Solar Eclipse Adoption Event!” Adoption fees on all dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be waived as part of this major lifesaving event.

Mark this historic eclipse with a brand new lifetime friend, who will share the memory of the eclipse with you forever.

Summer is always the most difficult time of year for homeless animals. Shelters find themselves packed with dogs and cats who need loving families and this year is no different. This is why we are offering free adoptions through Tuesday. If you can make room for one more, there has never been a better time to save a life.