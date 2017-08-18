Vehicle stolen from MUSC parking garage; search is on for suspect

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Medical University of South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating following the theft of a vehicle.

Officials say the vehicle was stolen from a MUSC parking garage on Thursday, August 17.

If you have any information, please contact Sgt. David Wagner at 843-792-1327 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

