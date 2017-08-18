Stroupe II indicted on charges in Transylvania Co.

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – Phillip Stroupe II was indicted by a Transylvania Co. grand jury on August 14.

The charges are:

Carrying a concealed gun

Possession of a firearm by a felon—two counts

Flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

He was denied bond on a charge of First-Degree Murder in Henderson Co. court on August 1.

The grand jury is convening on August 21 to hear his case.

Stroupe is accused of killing Thomas Bryson. Bryson’s body was found in a corn field in Arden, NC.

The district attorney will be seeking the death penalty against Phillip Stroupe II.

Stroupe is being charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Thomas Bryson.

FULL LIST OF CHARGES

Henderson County

· First degree murder

· First degree kidnapping

· Felony larceny of motor vehicle

McDowell County

· Possession of methamphetamine

· Fleeing to elude arrest

· Failure to stop for a steady red light

· Reckless driving to endanger

· Resisting a public officer

· Possession of a firearm by a felon

Transylvania County

· Felony carrying concealed

· Possession of firearm by felon 2 counts

· Drive on closed/unopened highway

· Reckless driving to endanger

· Robbery with a dangerous weapon

· Felony flee/ elude arrest with motor vehicle

Stroupe was on the run for days after he ran from law enforcement into Pisgah Forest.

He was captured Thursday in McDowell Co. He was found with Bryson’s truck.

Stroupe’s father, Phillip Michael Stroupe, 65, of Burnsville, has been charged with felony accessory after the fact of first-degree kidnapping and felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

Jennifer Elaine Hawkins, 40, Frederick Aurther Badgero Jr., 45, and Larry Jay Hawkins III, 23, are charged with felony accessory after the fact or first-degree murder.

Deputies say the three helped Phillip Michael Stroupe II evade law enforcement.